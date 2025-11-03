Residents at local care home enjoy fascinating presentation by Tadcaster Historical Society

Mr Firth points out the famous John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster.

Residents and guests at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster enjoyed a fascinating and unique presentation that took place at the home, courtesy of a local historical society.

John Firth, a leading historical speaker from Tadcaster Historical Society, visited Highfield Care Home to share his “Tadcaster: Then and Now” historical presentation.

Mr Firth, a lifelong Tadcaster local, demonstrated how the town has evolved over time by showcasing historical photographs of the town and placing them side-by-side with modern photographs taken in the exact same location, but in the present day.

Since many Highfield residents have lived in the surrounding area for their entire lives, many of them reminisced with fond memories of Tadcaster from the past. When Mr Firth showed photographs of the now closed Regal Cinema, which first opened in 1936, Highfield resident ambassador,

Mr Firth hosted his historical presentation in the Highfield cinema room.

Patricia Niven, fondly recalled visiting the cinema to watch movies with her friends during her youth. Similarly, when photographs of the former Tadcaster railway station were shown, residents enjoyed listening to the heart-warming story of how Mr Firth’s interest, and eventual career, in railway engineering first began after travelling on the train from the station as a young boy, and being allowed to see inside the railway signal box.

The Tadcaster Historical Society has an archive of over 6,000 historical photographs of various sights and landmarks around the town, with some photographs dating as far back as 1858. Many of the photographs were taken by Mr Firth himself, who first began collecting photographs of the town back in the 1960s.

Perhaps almost as impressive as Mr Firth’s dedication to preserving the town’s history and heritage, was a breath-taking photograph of the famous Tadcaster Bridge, which was taken by Mr Firth from the top of St. Mary’s Church when he was only a young boy.

During the presentation, Mr Firth also explained the interesting history of Tadcaster as a brewery town, including the history behind John Smith’s brewery and the Samuel Smith Old Brewery, which claims to be the oldest brewery in all of Yorkshire, dating back to 1758.

Mr Firth shows a photograph of St Mary's church in Tadcaster from 1858.

Deputy Manager of Highfield, Jordon Carr, said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful time, particularly our residents who have lived near Tadcaster for many years, as they remember the town as it used to be, and look back on it with fond memories.

"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Highfield as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was certainly one of our favourites. Our residents can’t wait to welcome Mr Firth and Tadcaster Historical Society back for another interesting presentation.”

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care, palliative care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long-term stays.