Residents and local children celebrate World Book Day at Boroughbridge Manor

Boroughbridge Manor had a delightful treat for their resident book lovers on World Book Day 2025 as they welcomed the children from Boroughbridge Primary School.

The children arrived dressed as adjectives, showcasing creative costumes such as stripes, spots, colours, and many other unique examples.

The visiting children were thrilled to be greeted by residents and staff, who joined in the fun by sharing their favourite stories and engaging in lively discussions about books. The event was a wonderful opportunity for different generations to come together and celebrate the joy of reading.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: "We have many avid readers living here, and they were excited to share their love of books with the children. It was heart-warming to see everyone enjoying the stories and the creative costumes."

Children of Boroughbridge Primary enjoying story time

Edith, a resident, shared her thoughts: "I remember reading books to my children and grandchildren, and it's wonderful to see the tradition continue. The children's costumes were so imaginative, and it brought back many fond memories."

