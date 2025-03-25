Resident celebrates landmark 100th birthday

Celebrations have been in full swing at the Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Evelyn Hawkins was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King and Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday. A bumper birthday party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Karen Garbutt.

Evelyn was born on the 22 March 1925 in Bumper Castle in Hawnsby and was one of was one of eight siblings, having three brothers and four sisters.

She married following World War Two and had three children, Brian was born in 1947, Colin in 1952 and Jaqueline in 1960, when they moved to a farmhouse in Rievaulx, Sutton Bank where her husband was a farm hand.

Evelyn was delighted to receive her telegram from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Evelyn never wished to drive and would proudly walk and cycle to Helmsley to do the shopping with an undulating 14-mile round trip.

She was always a domestic lady looking after her family and would take on potato picking in the autumn months.

During their 50s and 60s, Evelyn and her husband loved to go dancing on a Saturday evening and this was a favourite past time.

Later she became a doting ‘Nanna’ with six Grandchildren (three boys and three girls) and four Great Grandchildren (two boys and two girls) and later came to Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in 2019.

Evelyn with Colleagues at Boroughbridge Manor.

Whilst reflecting on her centenary the birthday girl, said: “it might sound odd but we had such good times during the war, everyone pulled together and there was a real feeling of pulling alongside one another”

Susan Carter, General Manager of Barchester Boroughbridge Manor added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Evelyn is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”