Reporting Back with Julian Smith MP

One of the highlights this month was visiting Grewelthorpe CE Primary School to officially open their brand-new library. The “Treehouse of Tales” is a welcoming, purpose-built reading space that will help inspire a love of books and storytelling among pupils for years to come. It was a pleasure to join staff, families and local author Hannah Russell for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The library is the result of a fantastic community effort, with over £10,000 raised by the Friends of Grewelthorpe School. It is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when a school and its community work together.

The school has also had a strong year academically, with excellent Key Stage 2 results and a “GOOD” rating from Ofsted. I was proud to help celebrate their success.

Every week at St John’s Church in Sharow the Wonderful Wednesday craft group comes together to welcome local people for a cup of tea and a chat. It was thoroughly enjoyable to sit down with them, discuss their various creations and even have a go at bell-ringing. Everyone is welcome and materials are available for those not bringing their own projects.

In Ripon, I was delighted to present the Best Pub Award to The Black Swan, the winner of my Local Pub Awards 2025. Sara and Kelly have done a fantastic job transforming the pub into a true community hub.

From hosting events like Ripon Pride to supporting local groups, The Black Swan plays a vital role in the life of the city. It was great to recognise their contribution and celebrate the importance of our local hospitality sector.

Also based in Ripon is the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), whose new office on Dallamires Lane I was pleased to open. I spoke with chief executive Andy Slee about the local, and national, small brewing economic success story and the important work SIBA does to represent over 700 member breweries which support over 10,000 jobs across the UK.

Hospitality, as well as agriculture, are two key parts of our local economy, for which I will be advocating ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget in November. I had an excellent visit to Grantley Hall, a significant local employer and buyer of local produce, to learn more about how it has become one of not just North Yorkshire’s, but the country’s, finest hospitality destinations.

I also had a great day at the Nidderdale Show meeting local farmers, as well as admiring the wide variety of animals, and machinery, on display. The organisers did a fantastic job following the rain the day before, and I will continue to put the case of our local farmers to the Government to ensure they can produce the food this country needs.

As always, I remain committed to making sure the concerns of Ripon and Nidderdale are heard in Westminster.

