Reporting Back with Julian Smith MP

The Great Yorkshire Show is always a highlight in the calendar, and this year was no exception. I was proud to once again attend and meet with farmers, food producers, and agricultural businesses from across the region. Yorkshire’s farming community is the backbone of our rural economy, and the show is a powerful reminder of the innovation, resilience, and pride that defines our countryside.

I had the opportunity to speak with local producers about the challenges they face and to hear their ideas on how we can better support British agriculture. I will continue to raise these issues in Westminster and ensure that rural voices are heard.

I also visited Harrogate District Hospital to meet with NHS staff and leadership. It was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from those delivering care on the ground. We discussed Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s forward-thinking approach with innovation and then toured the hospital's Wensleydale Ward - a Cardiology Respiratory ward - to learn about the ward's new nurse call system and its positive impact on patient care outcomes.

Following this, I was briefed on the Hospital's new Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre, currently under construction and due to open in 2026. The new two-storey facility will deliver cutting-edge surgical and imaging care, featuring two modern operating theatres, two procedure rooms, a dedicated day case ward, and a state-of-the-art imaging suite.

In Ripon, I had the pleasure of visiting the Cancer Research UK shop and meeting with some of the volunteers who give their time to support life-saving research. Their work is vital – not only in raising funds but also in raising awareness and offering a sense of community to those affected by cancer. I was inspired by their commitment and would encourage anyone who can to consider volunteering or supporting their efforts.

These visits are a reminder of the strength and spirit of our local communities. Whether it’s a farmer in the Dales, a nurse in Harrogate, or a volunteer in Ripon, our community continues to show what makes this part of the country so special.

As always, I remain committed to representing your concerns in Parliament and working hard on your behalf. If there is an issue you wish to raise with me, please don’t hesitate to get in touch via my email [email protected].

1 . Contributed Julian Smith MP with members of the NFU at the Great Yorkshire Show Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Julian Smith MP with William Theakston at the Great Yorkshire Show Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Julian Smith MP visiting the Cancer Research UK shop in Ripon meeting Shop Manager Liz Falkingham (left) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales