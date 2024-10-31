Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

October was another great month of community visits and news in Ripon and the surrounding areas, focusing on healthcare, heritage and honouring those who gave their lives in war.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had the opportunity to visit the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Ripon, where I met with the dedicated team behind the charity’s “Change Yorkshire’s Cancer Story” campaign. This initiative is important as it aims to address cancer challenges unique to our region. Yorkshire has the highest rate of late-stage cancer diagnoses in England, often due to difficulties in accessing early screening and GP appointments. Yorkshire Cancer Research is pushing for a long-term regional strategy focused on early diagnosis, improved treatment options and rehabilitation services to aid recovery. Following the shop’s recent refurbishment, I was impressed with the new layout designed to improve the shopping experience. It was encouraging to hear from the team and pledge my support to raise these issues in Parliament.

Another highlight of the month was my visit to Dishforth Cemetery, where I met representatives from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). The cemetery, home to the graves of 78 Second World War servicemen, including many from the Royal Canadian Air Force, stands as a moving tribute to those who served. As Remembrance Day approaches, it was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the importance of preserving these memorials for future generations. I am grateful to the CWGC for their ongoing work and for sharing the history behind the cemetery and its servicemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was also pleased to hear that the Ripon Museums Trust received a £2.5 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This funding will support essential repairs to the Workhouse Museum roof, create new visitor experiences, and aim to attract an additional 4,000 visitors each year. The project will bring educational opportunities to the region and strengthen Ripon’s position as a cultural hub. I have long supported the Trust’s work, and this funding boost is a significant step forward in preserving our local heritage while enriching our community.

Julian Smith MP with Elizabeth Smith, Public Engagement Coordinator for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission

In Westminster, October has been a busy month. At the start of October, I urged the Prime Minister in Prime Minister’s Questions to prioritise Special Educational Needs funding in the upcoming budget, which would make a great difference to thousands of lives across the country. I have also written to the Secretary of State for Education about this vital issue.

I have been keeping an eye on developments in the Conservative Leadership contest. At the time of writing the winner is yet to be announced, but I am confident whoever is chosen will continue to ensure there is an effective opposition in the Commons to hold the Labour Government to account.

Finally, I was concerned, following the budget announcement, about the direction the government is heading, particularly with regards to small business and agriculture. I will continue to use my role to raise the concerns of my constituents to ensure that the Labour Government are aware of the impact their policies are having.