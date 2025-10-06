Region site managers win top award for raising standards in house building

The North East region’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning top awards in the most highly regarded competition in the housing industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned three regional winners at the Royal Armouries New Dock Hall in Leeds on Friday 3 October 2025:

Medium builder category – Steven Taylor of Duchy Homes North East for his work at The Meadows in Sunderland

Large builder category – Lee Dewing of Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for his work at Oaklands in Kirklevington, Stockton-on-Tees

Multi-storey category – Nigel Smith of Darren Smith Homes for his work at East-Thorpe Court in Mirfield, Kirklees

As well as their category wins, Mr Taylor, Mr Dewing and Mr Smith were awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence. A further 13 site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

Gary Barker of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East in Bridlington

Jay Kerman of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East in Driffield

Paul Randall of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West in Ilkley

Anthony Church of Bellway Homes Durham in Durham

Paul Jezusek of Harron Homes North Midlands in New Rossington, Doncaster

Elliot Webster of Miller Homes Yorkshire in York

Tom Coleman of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire in Selby

George Wilkinson of Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire in Skelmanthorpe, Kirklees

Oliver Calpin of Redrow Homes Yorkshire in Leeds

Paul Douglass of Redrow Homes Yorkshire in Harrogate

Simon Longley of Redrow Homes Yorkshire in Huddersfield

Alan Green of Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire in Rotherham

Jack Brunt of Vistry East Yorkshire in Leeds

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the Awards, Tobias Hollis, NHBC Regional Director for the North East said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing isbuilt to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Mr Taylor, Mr Dewing and Mr Smith will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.