Record-breaking show in Ripon raises nearly £20k for one of Britain's historical gems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people poured through the doors for this year’s Spring Food, Home & Garden Show with visitors reported from across Yorkshire.

Speaking afterwards, The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: “I am grateful to those who worked hard to make the Spring Show possible, and to the many hundreds who supported it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is now an annual event which is growing in popularity and gives a great opportunity for people from across the region to enjoy this wonderful spring event in the incredible beauty of Ripon Cathedral.”

Beautiful setting for event - A record number of people attended Ripon Cathedral's Spring Food, Home & Garden Show. (Picture Clive Trewitt)

The event saw more than 80 independent traders from across Yorkshire take their place in the stunning setting of the nave, selling gardening goods, food treats, homewares, clothing, toys and gifts. In addition a Cathedral Plant Stall sold affordable plants and seeds, there was a bottle tombola and a fabulous raffle.

With a record amount of more than £19,000 raised for the mission, music, heritage conservation and education programme of Ripon Cathedral, the show is becoming an essential part of the historic church’s calendar.

Visitors enjoyed talks from experts Cerys Gill, founder of Halls and Homes, who spoke about wreath making, and Joel Gibb, Head Gardener at the Himalayan Gardens and Sculpture Park who spoke about the history of the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the afternoon Fiona Boddy from Ouseburn Meadows Flower Farm introduced visitors to Foam Free Flower arranging.

Also proving popular with younger visitors were baby animals provided by Burnie’s Mobile Farm, Ripon.

A Cathedral spokesperson said: “The cathedral would like to thank all the hard-working cathedral volunteers who helped to make the event such a great success.

"We would also like to thank our main sponsor The Inn Collection Group and Event Partner Linley & Simpson of Ripon for their generous support along with all the local businesses who generously provided us with raffle prizes.