Sue Newbould, leader at 20th Harrogate Guides said:

“The wet weather didn't put the girls of having a fabulous team building day at Nell Bank. With great teamwork, communication, flexibility and determination the Guides & Young Leaders managed to conquer the ‘Nellbania Mountains’ carrying supplies onto the ‘HMs Nellie’ for their journey home, rescue some ducks and skilfully cross the ‘custard swamp’ as well as a few other challenges all whilst it was pouring down with rain . A fantastic day had by all”

Sammi Huddart, a leader with Starbeck Brownies, agreed and said;

“Rain didn’t stop Rainbows and Brownies having a great day out at Nell Bank - our girls aged between 4 and 10 had a great time taking part in a variety of team building outdoor activities such as a nature trail, den building and lots of other challenges to help them improve their communication and team work with other girls from different units”

A total of 80 young people and their volunteer leaders from 13th Harrogate Rainbows; 2nd, 13th & 29th Harrogate Brownies, 20th & 28th Guides and Starbeck Rainbows, Brownies & Guides all enjoyed a fun packed day of outdoor activities.

If you can help Rainbows, Brownie or Guides enjoy the great outdoors, no matter what the weather brings, then please do get in touch, and come and join the fun: https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-to-volunteer/