Quadriplegic dad wins award for heroic fundraising achievement

A Harrogate father with multiple sclerosis (MS) has won a prestigious award for his incredible fundraising efforts for a charity close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Howell, who is quadriplegic, took part in the York 10k in August this year in a specially adapted wheelchair. He raised an incredible £11,130 for MS-UK – enough to fund the charity’s helpline for three weeks.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising East Anglia named Will as their supporter of the year at their ceremony on 15 October, saying his determination and advocacy have inspired others across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What an exciting night it was, and what a privilege and honour to get nominated and to win the award,” says Will. “I feel very proud and grateful. Thank you to the Chartered Institute of Fundraising East Anglia for the recognition of so many nominees and worthy causes.”

Will taking part in the York 10k in August

MS is a life-long, incurable condition that affects the central nervous system. It can cause a range of symptoms, including mobility issues, fatigue, numbness, pain, and cognitive challenges.

Will was diagnosed with MS three years ago and now uses a wheelchair and needs 24/7 care. He took part in the York 10k with his Friends Sam Fugill and Jane Evans, who pushed the chair, as well as a support group of around 30 people.

“I really didn't expect something that started out as a small idea snowball into what we achieved by way of media coverage and being on TV and the amount of money we raised,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support I received from MS-UK made everything possible. It was a real team effort I'm very grateful for the support I received.

Will scooped an award for his fundraising.

“I chose to raise money for MS-UK as they are a charity that has been there for me on my MS journey. The webinars, online classes and support have been vital to me adjusting to life with MS. As a small charity they have a wide reach and the work they do is invaluable.

“Overall, the experience has been life changing. The support and encouragement have been so positive. The sense of achievement and joy of completing the race is beyond words. I've met many so many wonderful people and I encourage anyone to have a go at taking on a challenge to raise awareness and fundraise for a charity close to their heart.”

To find out more about MS-UK, visit www.ms-uk.org