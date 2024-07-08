Public invited to participate in consultation for new woodland at Haverah Park near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forestry England is excited to announce a public consultation process for the creation of a new woodland at Haverah Park near Harrogate.

This initiative is part of Forestry England’s ambition to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026. This is part of a wider commitment to increase tree planting rates across the UK, with the intention to spend over £500 million of the £640 million Nature for Climate Fund on trees and woodlands in England between 2020 and 2025 to support this ambition.

The new woodland will be managed alongside existing Forestry England sites in the area. They will provide public access for recreation, habitats for wildlife, and sustainably-grown timber for the nation. The designs of the new woodland will focus on supporting the fight against climate change and supporting nature recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community input on the plans and designs is crucial in shaping this project to meet the needs and expectations of local residents and stakeholders. The consultation will include factors such as public access, design, landscape and wildlife considerations.

Woodland Creation

Gareth Parry, Forest Management Director for Yorkshire Forest District says,

“Haverah Park is a great addition to help our ambition to increase forest and woodland coverage across England. We are eager to involve the community in this exciting project. Public feedback is invaluable in ensuring that the new woodland meets the aspirations and needs of people in Harrogate and the surrounding communities. We look forward to hearing your thoughts and working together to create a sustainable woodland for future generations.”

Participation in the consultation can be done in the following ways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attend the consultation event – The public consultation event will take place on Thursday 18 July 2024, between 4pm – 7pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall, Church Row, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG2 0LD.

Complete the online consultation survey – please use this link.