Prosecco and strawberries afternoon at local care home

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
Residents and staff at Boroughbridge Manor care home in Boroughbridge are inviting friends, neighbours, and members of the local community to a sparkling afternoon of Prosecco and strawberries.

The event will take place on Tuesday September 23 at 2.30pm, offering guests a chance to relax and enjoy a refreshing treat in the company of residents and staff. Visitors will also be welcome to take a tour of the home and learn more about the care and services on offer.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the community to our Prosecco and Strawberries Afternoon. It’s a lovely way to bring people together, enjoy some delicious refreshments, and showcase the warm and welcoming atmosphere here at Boroughbridge Manor.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boroughbridge Manor is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering high-quality, personalised care. The home offers residential, nursing, and dementia care for up to 01423 462118 residents, from short-term respite stays to long-term care.

Related topics:ResidentsBoroughbridge
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice