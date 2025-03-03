Prime productive grassland for sale near Harrogate

A parcel of productive agricultural grassland is for sale at Burn Bridge, approximately a mile away from Harrogate town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single field offers 8.49 acres of grass pasture and is enclosed by walls and fences, as well as benefitting from a natural water supply from Horn Beck, which makes it ideal for grazing.

The land is being marketed by the specialist agricultural division of Yorkshire estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, with a guide price of £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Cox, a director in Dacre, Son & Hartley’s agricultural team, said: “This sale will appeal to local farmers looking for quality grazing land, or those who want a good-sized piece of land that they can use for equestrian purposes, in a convenient location just outside Harrogate.

Land near Burn Bridge

“It also has the added benefit of being easy to access. The main gate is on Brackenthwaite Lane, on the field’s southern boundary, and there’s another potential access point from Burn Bridge Road. All this means we’re anticipating plenty of interest from potential buyers.”

For more details and to arrange a viewing contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 877202 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.