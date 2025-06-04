Potter Space marks 60 years of growth and innovation

Potter Space, a commercial property company rooted in Yorkshire, is celebrating 60 years of growth and innovation. The anniversary celebrations launched with a networking lunch at Malmaison Leeds, bringing a mix of staff, customers, partners and industry professionals together to reflect on the last six decades and celebrate the achievements of the business and its founder and Chairman Derrick Potter.

At the event, Potter Space announced its first official charity partnership, with St George’s Crypt. In its 60th year, the company aims to raise funds to support the charity with a series of activities kicked off with a charity raffle at the anniversary lunch. Other activities include a boat race, a golf day, as well as donating time in the form of volunteer days. Funds will go towards housing, feeding and supporting those in need.

Across the last 60 years, Potter Space has transformed from one man with a yellow lorry to an award-winning logistics company, and finally into a multi-site property company which owns, manages and develops high quality warehousing spaces.

The event included words of support from UK Warehousing Association CEO Clare Bottle, Rail Freight Group Director General Maggie Simpson OBE and long-term customer of Potter Space, Neil Bowker, Commercial Director of Bowker Group.

Derrick Potter, Chairman at Potter Space, said: “So many people have contributed to the longevity and the legacy of Potter Space, and we hope to spend our 60th year celebrating these relationships and coming together with the communities we serve.

“We have great and ambitious plans for the future, but for now we take a moment to reflect on our journey and our heritage, spotlight our people and support our charity partner.”

Jason Rockett, Managing Director at Potter Space, added: “Founded in 1965, Potter Space has grown through six decades of transformation. From its origins in logistics, to its present day as a leading property company in the small to medium-sized warehouse sector, Potter Space has consistently responded to market needs, industry shifts, and sustainability challenges with resilience and foresight.

“In recent years, the business has invested heavily in infrastructure, with over £11 million channelled into warehousing projects spanning a total of 17 million sq ft across the UK. Our investment has created modern, sustainable space for businesses to thrive.

“We have always supported our local communities, so we’re proud to be able to announce our support for St George’s Crypt. The Crypt offers emergency accommodation, meals, recovery programmes and training opportunities for people facing homelessness. It also runs supported housing projects and social enterprises that help individuals rebuild their lives following periods of addiction or other difficulties.”

​Richard Leavis, Corporate Fundraiser at St George’s Crypt, added: “We are extremely grateful to be chosen as Potter Space’s first official charity partner. As a long-standing charity with roots back to the 1930s, we understand how special anniversaries can be a time for reflection and looking forward to the future. This partnership brings vital resources but also raises awareness about the need to feel at home, and we are excited to see what the following year brings for partnership.”

For more information about Potter Space, please visit: https://www.potterspace.co.uk/