It's a delicate subject, but everyone knows how important it is for dog owners to bag and bin their pet's poo when in public spaces.

There's nothing worse than finding your day spoilt by owners not taking responsibility their dog's poo.

So Jollyes, the fast-growing UK pet retailer with a store here in Harrogate(Unit 2C, Hookstone Park, Harrogate, HG2 7DB) is doing something about this on Friday, July 26.

All its stores right across the UK will be taking part in a nationwide initiative to give away over 230,000 ‘power poop’ bags for free to customers shopping with them on this day.

That should be enough free bags for the first 140 customers at each and every store.