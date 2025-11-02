Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Community Matters

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Remembrance Sunday

Sunday, November 9, 10am Joint Remembrance Service at Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks, followed by at 10:50am a Short Act of Remembrance at Summerbridge War Memorial. Afterwards there are refreshments in Summerbridge Methodist Church

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance will be held at St Cuthbert's, Pateley Bridge at 4:00pm (Please note: this service will not be at Greenhow)

Armistice Day

On Tuesday, November 11 at Pateley Bridge Cenotaph, there will be a parade at 10.30am followed by a Remembrance Service. There will be representation from the Harrogate Army Foundation College, along with members of the Royal British Legion and other dignitaries.

After the service there is a light buffet at Pateley Bridge & Bewerley Memorial Hall