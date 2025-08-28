Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge are hosting four Wednesday lectures given by Dr Peter Vardy entitled "Food for Thought: Justice? What Justice?"

FOR ATHEISTS, AGNOSTICS OR RELIGIOUS BELIEVERS

As part of our mission action plan, ‘Signs of the Kingdom,’

The United Parish of Upper Nidderdale is devoted to growing deeply as disciples.

St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge

We start at 6.30pm with drinks and nibbles followed by a Speaker around 7pm. The evening should conclude after prayers, hopefully no later than 8.30pm.

Dr Peter Vardy is a British theologian. The author or co-author of 18 books about religion and ethics. He was vice-principal of Heythrop College, a Jesuit college in London, from 1999 to 2011. He is known for the religious-studies conferences he runs in the UK for schools.

September 3 – Crime and Punishment?

Why do societies punish and what is the purpose of punishment? Different ethical approaches to this issue will be considered and their consequences evaluated.

October 1 - Global Economic Justice

Global trading arrangements are at the heart of economic injustice with power, politics and wealth contributing to the maintenance of global inequality with devastating effects on hundreds of millions of people around the world. The role of capitalism will be evaluated as will alternative models of approaching global trade.

November 5 – Environmental Justice

Justice between human beings is one issue but to what extent should organisations have a moral responsibility towards animals and the environment? The difference between Deep and Shallow ecology will be explained and their impacts evaluated.

December 3 – Personal Justice and Christianity

What does it mean to live ethically in response to demands for justice? Alternatives will be considered drawing on Biblical teaching but also on the work of atheist and humanist philosophers.

Optional Giving Opportunity

This is a completely free event, however there will be an opportunity at the end of each evening to make a voluntary contribution towards a small-scale project in Uganda that supports young people with basic vocational training in computer skills, sewing, carpentry, and cooking etc. Even modest donations can make a significant difference. It would be really helpful if you could let us know if you intend to join us so that we have an idea of how many people to expect. Contact: Darryl 07792419982 or email [email protected]

The Nidderdale Museum are having free entry day and extended open hours on Saturday September 13. They will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, free all day, with their usual 13 themed rooms, displaying thousands of exhibits that bring the past times of Nidderdale to life.

The Pateley Bridge Cricket 200 Club August Draw has taken place and the winners are:

£50 No 112 P Chadwick

£20 No 187 J Overend

£10 No 97 J England