Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

By Kirsty Shepherd
Contributor
Published 27th Jul 2025, 22:27 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
Nidd art trailplaceholder image
Nidd art trail
Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Niddart Trail launches online on August 1 on what is Yorkshire Day. There is new artists and venues to tempt people into our dale.

Artists are of all ages and abilities including Henshaws and Horticap students. Artwork includes inspirational sites such as Coldstone Cut , Brimham Rocks and Fishpond wood encourage 'me-time and well-being'. Our brochures will be delivered locally imminently.

The July draw has now been done and the winners of Pateley Bridge 200 Club are:

Your Worldplaceholder image
Your World

£50.00 No 119 R Carling

£20.0 No 162 G Kirk

£20.00 No 40 BMT Girls

