Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

The award-winning Nidderdale Museum, one of Yorkshire’s top-rated attractions, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. Visitors will be able to enjoy its 13 themed exhibition spaces with 50% off entry. The special event will happen for a long weekend, from Friday 1st August (Yorkshire Day) through to Sunday 3rd August.

Online reviews place it in the top 10% of all museums nationwide and its 30,000 exhibits means there is loads to see and explore.

As part of the 50th birthday celebrations, entry from 1st - 3rd August will be 50% off; adult admission will be just £2.50 instead of the usual £5, and children over 5 are £1.25 rather than the usual £2.50. The museum will be open from 1.30 - 4.30pm.

Nidderdale Museum

Nidderdale Museum is located at the top of King St in Pateley Bridge, HG3 5LE. Regular opening hours from April to October are Tuesday to Sunday (plus bank holidays), 1.30 - 4.30pm.

Niddart Trail 2025. The dates for this year’s art trail are from 1st August for the online exhibition and 15th-25th August for the live/actual exhibition. All age groups and abilities are exhibiting their art for exhibition. We look forward to WELCOMING you this year, to support our local talent. Brochures will be distributed soon. Let us celebrate the vibrant and diverse work of Nidderdale’s artists and crafts people -be proud. ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’- Pablo Picasso.