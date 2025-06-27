Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Darley Open Gardens

Sunday 29th June 11am to 5pm

Award-winning village opens its gardens to view on 29th June 2025.

Twelve private gardens of all shapes and sizes will be open to view in Darley on 29th June. Maps allowing entry to all gardens cost £5 per person and can be picked up at Darley Memorial Hall from 11am, and refreshments will be available in the Hall all day, along with several stalls. Come and see gardens that have been tended with loving care in the beautiful Nidderdale countryside and pick up some tips for your own endeavours.

In 2024 the village was awarded the maximum 5 Golden Roses in the inaugural Golden Rose Competition organised by Yorkshire in Bloom, having achieved previous success in Britain in Bloom competitions in the earlier 2000s. Every year the group fundraise and then plants and tends over 40 flowerboxes, alongside some natural flower beds, bringing summer and autumn colour throughout the village to keep it looking good.

Towns and village were invited to submit an entry to this new competition in 2024, with judging criteria including facilities and community feel, excellence of horticultural displays, cleanliness and freedom from litter. The judge’s visit was unannounced, meaning there was no time for a special effort, so it is a true reflection of the village.

Sue Welch, Chairman of Darley Parish Council, said: “We are delighted that the village has been recognised as a 5 star village. Darley in Bloom leads the way in making sure the village looks good, and the parish council and many other local community organisations play their part in providing facilities and involving the whole village in a good range of events. Darley is lucky to be home to such an active and caring community.”

Darley village was awarded the trophy for the Best Village in the UK in 2007, in the Britain in Bloom contest run by the Royal Horticultural Society, and was then invited to take part in the Champion of Champions Competition in 2008. The invitation was accepted and this North Yorkshire village competed against selected communities that have consistently demonstrated excellence in their horticultural and environmental efforts including the best city, the best town and the best coastal town. Darley again achieved a Gold Award, and was second overall only to Nottingham, a magnificent achievement for a small self-funded organisation.

Further information from Sue Welch [email protected]