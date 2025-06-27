Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Dacre Banks Open Gardens Final Opening

Sunday 6th July 2025

A group of beautiful gardens in Dacre Banks will be open for the final time on Sunday 6th July from 12pm to 5pm. This will be the last year of opening after 25 years as Mrs Pam Holliday of Low Hall will be retiring. The event is held through the National Garden Scheme to raise funds for nursing and caring charities including MacMillan and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Mrs Pam Holliday of Low Hall with best friend Sophie

The open gardens are Low Hall, Orchard House, Yorke House with White Rose Cottage, and each will be clearly signposted from the main road. Features include delightful herbaceous borders, rambling roses and attractive ponds. There are plenty of seats to sit and enjoy the views. Home-made teas on the lawns are also available.

There is an attractive level walk between the gardens, although parking is available at each. The entrance fee is £10 per adult for access to all gardens, children are free. Dogs are welcome on a lead.

For further information phone 01423 780456 or visit ngs.org.uk

On a Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm, you can enjoy listening to bands, choirs and musical groups at the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge.

It is free to listen to the bands, but they may take a collection on the day to help with their expenses, so why not come along and have a lovely afternoon in beautiful surroundings. The schedule for the bandstand this summer is:

6th July: The Merlins

13th July: Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band

20th July: Nidderdale Community Choir

27th July: Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

3rd August: Time Warp

10th August: Yorkshire Voices

31st August: Scruton Jazz and Blues