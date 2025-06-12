Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Open Garden and Cream Teas at Yorke House

Sunday 22nd June

The Hutchinson family will be opening their award-winning garden at Yorke House and the adjacent White Rose Cottage in Dacre Banks on Sunday 22nd June from 11am to 4.30pm. The gardens are open in aid of the National Garden Scheme’s nursing and caring charities, including MacMillan and Marie Curie Cancer Care. Visitors are invited to relax in the tranquility of the beautiful country garden setting.

The two-acre garden is designed to take advantage of the attractive views across the Nidd valley and this year celebrates its 25th opening for the NGS. There are numerous colour-themed areas of herbaceous plants, shrubs and rambling roses, many of which are now in full bloom. The extensive water features, including ponds and stream have attractive waterside plantings of Iris and candelabra primula. The newly developed garden at White Rose Cottage is designed particularly for wheelchair users.

Local sculptor, Steve Blaycock, will be displaying many of his unique naturalist sculptures throughout the garden which will provide a great opportunity to view these splendid pieces of artwork in an outdoor setting.

Cream teas will be available throughout the day and visitors are invited to use the picnic area in the orchard. There will be a plant stall with many unusual varieties. Dogs are very welcome on a lead. The entrance is near the centre of Dacre Banks on the B6451 Otley to Pateley Bridge road and leads to on-site parking. Admission fee is £6 per adult with children free.

For further information contact Pat on 01423 780456 or visit www.yorkehouse.co.uk