Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

The future of Pateley Bridge Methodist Church.

Sadly, after being an integral part of the community of Pateley Bridge for many years the Methodist Church has come to a time, as numbers attending have diminished, and folk have got older, where we can no longer continue as we have been doing.

The future of the building has to be considered, and the church has taken the decision to sell the building unless, after conversation with the wider community, an alternative way forward can be found. We are therefore seeking views and ideas from you.

There is further information available on the reasons for this decision and a bit about the building as well as how to be involved in discussions about the future.

If you want this please email [email protected] .We are interested in your views and ideas as it seems a shame if a building in the centre of the town is lost for future use by this community.

We will be holding open a coffee morning on the following Tuesdays at 10am to 11.30am at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church if you want to chat to us: 1st July 2025.

You can also send comments via email to [email protected] or you can drop comments into a box at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church.

Rev Neville Simpson, Minister, Pateley Bridge Methodist Church & Ms. Sue Cutting, Operations Manager, Bridge Circuit

Christian Aid Week. Pat Jackson would like to thank all who contributed to the Christian Aid Week collection: the total so far from the Big Breakfast, the envelopes returned, the two coffee mornings and from the JustGiving page is £ 2,062.59p including Gift Aid.

Also Thank You to anyone who gave via the Christian Aid website. The hard work of all those who distributed envelopes or helped at events is very much appreciated. There is still more to come in so the final total will be published in the future.

Throughout summer, there will be a variety of bands playing at the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge on a Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm. The next band to play is The Merlins on Sunday 15th June. Admission is free though a collection is taken to help with band expenses.

Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall 200 Club. The results of the June 2025 draw are as follows: 1st prize, number 10; 2nd prize number 40; 3rd prize number 2; 4th prize number 97. The next draw will take place in September 2025. Thank you for your continued support.

Pateley Bridge Cricket Club – May 200 Club draw. £50 No 153 C Chadwick, £20 No 147 A Walker, £10 No 124 L Hardcastle