Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Christian Aid’s 80th anniversary 2025

In 2025 Christian Aid Week will take place from 11th to 17th of May.

Christian Aid was founded in 1945 at the end of the Second World War. For eight decades it has been united against poverty and injustice. 2025 will be a year to reaffirm their resolve and to reflect on how to respond to the challenges we are still facing as a global family.

This year’s Christian Aid Week is focusing on the work in Guatemala, Central America, where the climate crisis is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities must battle devastating floods and intense heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

During Christian Aid Week 11th – 17th May, Christian Aid envelopes will be delivered to houses in the neighbourhood or be available in Churches throughout the district. You can also donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nidderdale-caw25.

A Big Breakfast will be held at Summerbridge Methodist Church on Saturday, May 17 from 9am to 10.30am, and their Coffee Morning at the Hub on Wednesday 14th May will support Christian Aid.

On Saturday, May 24, we shall be holding a Coffee Morning at St Cuthbert’s Church Pateley Bridge from 10am to 12noon. Join us to support the charity and return any envelopes received. This Christian Aid Week, join us to bear witness to the unstoppable power of hope. For more information contact Pat Jackson (phone 01423 712875 or email [email protected]).