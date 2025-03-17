Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Dacre Tennis Club

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Jumble Sale at Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall (Oak Lane, Dacre Banks) on Saturday 22 March from 10am until 1pm along with tombola, raffle and refreshments. Entry £1 for adults, children free. To donate jumble (clean clothes, household items, bric-a-brac, books and toys) please drop off at the Village Hall on Friday 21 March (ONLY) between 10am and 4 pm. Please support this village event, raising funds for the village hall and ongoing community events.

DARLEY’S GARDENERS’ QUESTION TIME On Friday 28 March, Darley in Bloom will be hosting its own version of a Gardeners’ Question Time type event from 7.00p.m. in Christ Church Community Centre, Darley. Two gardening experts will be there to talk about their experience and after a cuppa, they will answer questions from those attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Woodruff manages the nursery at Caring For Life, and will be talking about a year in the life of a nursery, explaining when and how plants are bought, grown and sold. Brian Roberts is now a Garden Designer, having once worked at Harewood House, and he will be giving an insight into some of the fundamentals of garden design.

Questions can be put beforehand, via a box at Darley Shop, and tickets are £10 each, available from the shop or via [email protected] promises to be a fascinating evening, and will be raising funds for Darley in Bloom so that it can continue to buy, plant and maintain the flowerboxes throughout the village.

Dacre Tennis Club are holding two free open days in April for anyone who would like to 'have a go' at tennis. You just need to come along in training shoes, and rackets /balls will be provided, unless you want to bring your own. Members will be on hand to help you and play with you. The dates are Saturday 26 April 2025 from 2-5 pm and Monday 28 April 5 pm till dusk. All are welcome to attend, adults and juniors, beginners or more experienced alike.

Further enquiries email : [email protected] or call 07714707890. The club website is www.dacretennis.net We have various membership options which represent good value, including a discount for first time members. Our three newly surfaced courts are at the Max Pullan recreation ground, Dacre Banks, HG3 4EB in an attractive rural setting next to the River Nidd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 10 March is Half Moon 3 Star Club A 6, Star Club B bye, Queens Head 7 Crown 2, Royal Oak 5 Pateley Club 4. Weekly running totals are Queens Head 87, Royal Oak 81, Pateley Club 79, Star Club B 79, Star Club A 76, Crown 66, Half Moon 63.