Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch out for the Knaresborough Tractor Run on Sunday 9th March. They'll be leaving Harrogate Showground at 9am and will be making their way to Pateley Bridge Showground for lunchtime for a break - a perfect place to spot all the tractors! To enter or to find out more info, please go to their website www.theknaresboroughtractorrun.org

Nidderdale Museum's 50th Anniversary Celebration - Two-for-One Entry on 15th -16th March 2025. The award-winning Nidderdale Museum brings to life the rich heritage of the Dale with a huge display encompassing 13 themed exhibition spaces, 15 life-size re-creations, videos, a children's trail....and so much more. Online reviews place it in the top 10% of museums. For one weekend in March, it will be offering 2-for-1 entry for lottery ticket holders. It was founded in 1975 by a group of enthusiasts who wanted to preserve connections with the traditional ways of Dales life that had been rapidly disappearing after the second world war. They gradually built up an enormous and important collection of over 30,000 items and housed it creatively in the old pateley Bridge Union Workhouse. And it is still entirely volunteer-run today, for the benefit of visitors and researchers. As part of the celebrations for its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2025, the museum is participating in the National Lottery Open Days event. On Saturday and Sunday, 15th and 16th March it will be open from 1.30-4.30 and offering two entries for the price of one for participants in the National Lottery Open Week. The offer is redeemable by anyone with a National Lottery ticket. Accompanied children under 16 can visit for free. Nidderdale Museum opens at weekends during winter, and then 6 days a week from April 1 to the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niddart Trail 2025. Another year and here we are beavering away in the planning stages for this year’s ‘Niddart trail’. The dates for this year’s art trail are from 1st August for the online exhibition and 15th-25th August for the live/actual exhibition. Invitations will go live on 1st April with a dead-line for entry mid-May to be included in our brochure or online gallery. All age groups and abilities are welcome to exhibit their art for exhibition. We look forward to WELCOMING you this year. (Artist’s work from last year can still be viewed on www.niddart.org.uk). Did you know that art has health benefits? Neurologists have found that looking at favourite artists can do wonders for your physical and mental wellbeing. Spending just 30 minutes a month in an art gallery could extend your life expectancy by 10 years-so it is beneficial to take advantage of our free galleries and exhibitions. Let us celebrate the vibrant and diverse work of Nidderdale’s artists and crafts people - be proud. Ann Kent, Chair of the volunteer organisers.

Knaresborough Tractor Run

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 10th February are Star Club B 5 Star Club A 4, Half Moon bye, Queens Head 6 Royal Oak 3, Pateley Club 4 Crown 5. Weekly running totals are Queens Head 72, Star Club B 65, Star Club A 61, Royal Oak 61, Pateley Club 59, Crown 53, Half Moon 43.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 17th February are Star Club B 4 Half Moon 5, Royal Oak 6 Crown 3, Star Club A bye, Queens Head 4 Pateley Club 5. Weekly running totals are Queens Head 76, Star Club B 69, Royal Oak 67, Pateley Club 64, Star Club A 61, Crown 56, Half Moon 48.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 24th February are Star Club A 4, Royal Oak 5, Crown 4 Star Club B 5, Half Moon 4 Pateley Club 5, Queen Head v bye. Weekly running totals are Queens Head 76, Pateley Club 75, Star Club B 74, Royal Oak 72, Star Club A 65, Crown 60, Half Moon 55.