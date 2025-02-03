Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

User (UGC) Submitted

Here is a news roundup for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.

A free mental health and first aid event takes place on Saturday 8 February 10am to 5pm at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. Improve your first aid skills and gain an understanding of what mental health is for free.

The Everyday First Aid Skills workshop delivered by British Red Cross will be held 10am - 12 noon. The Mental Health Aware workshop delivered by Mental Health First Aid England will be held 1pm - 5pm. Places must be booked. To book your free place on one or both workshops, email [email protected] or phone 01423 503335.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 20th January are Star Club A 7 Half Moon 2, Star Club B v bye, Crown 4 Queens Head 5, Pateley Club 5 Royal Oak 4 Half Moon 2-27.

Weekly running totals are Queens Head 56 Star Club B 51, Royal Oak 49, Pateley Club 45, Star Club A 44, Crown 43, Half Moon 36.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 27 January are Star Club A 4 Pateley Club 5, Queens Head 4 Star Club B 5, Half Moon 3 Royal Oak 6, Crown – bye. Weekly running totals are Queens Head 60 , Royal Oak 58, Star Club B 56, Star Club A 54, Pateley Club 50, Crown 43, Half Moon 39