Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

A free mental health and first aid event takes place on Saturday 8th February 10am to 5pm at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.

Improve your first aid skills and gain an understanding of what mental health is for free.

The Everyday First Aid Skills workshop delivered by British Red Cross will be held 10am - 12pm.

The Mental Health Aware workshop delivered by Mental Health First Aid England will be held 1pm - 5pm. Places must be booked.

To book your free place on one or both workshops, email [email protected] or phone 01423 503335.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 13th January are Star Club A 4 Crown 5, Royal Oak 3 Star Club B 6, Pateley Club bye, Half Moon 5 Queens Head 4.

Crown PB 5-34. Weekly running totals are Star Club B 51, Queens Head 51, Royal Oak 45, Pateley Club 40, Crown 35, Star Club A 37, Half Moon 34