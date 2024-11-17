Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

DARLEY IS A FIVE ROSE VILLAGE!

Darley has been awarded the maximum 5 Golden Roses in this year’s inaugural Golden Rose Competition organised by Yorkshire in Bloom.Town and village Parish Councils were invited to submit an entry to this new competition with judging criteria including facilities and community feel; excellence of horticultural displays; and cleanliness and freedom from litter.

The judge’s visit was unannounced, meaning there was no time for a special effort, so it is a true reflection of the village.Darley was praised for its good variety of facilities and its excellent community focus as illustrated on its website. Its flowerboxes and beds were said to be colourful and well-managed and the village was very clean and tidy.

Darley in bloom

Sue Welch, Chairman of the Parish Council said ‘We are delighted that the village has been recognised as a 5 star village. Darley in Bloom leads the way in making sure the village looks good, and the Parish Council and many other local community organisations play their part in providing facilities and in involving the whole village in a good range of events. Darley is lucky to be home to such an active and caring community.’

'Tea, Cake and Music' with Phil Wilby playing the organ on Sunday 24th November at 2.15pm at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. Highlights include: Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor and other popular organ favourites. Entry: a suggested £5 donation-children free. Proceeds in aid of Holy Trinity Church.

St Michael's Hospice Light up a Life Service is on Thursday 28th November at 6.30pm St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge. Light up a Life is a very special event full of warmth and love at Christmastime to remember and celebrate life. Each light is dedicated to a loved one. The lights lit by St Michael's Hospice at special services are also beacons for everything that St Michael's stands for giving care to local people with a terminal ilness and supporting their families and friends.

Summerbridge Players are performing "Going, Going" a farcical comedy by Rik Bennett from Thursday 5th to Saturday 7th December at 7.30pm Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall. This is not suitable for children. Tickets are £6 and can be bought from Todd's at Summerbridge.

Nidderdale Domino League results for 4th November are Crown 3 Star Club A 6, Star Club B 4 Royal Oak 5, Queens Head 9 Half Moon 0, Pateley Club byeStar Club A 6-34. Weekly running totals are: Star Club B 26, Royal Oak 25, Pateley Club 22, Queens Head 21, Crown 17, Star Club A 14, Half Moon 10.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 11th November are Half Moon 4 Star Club A 5, Star Club b – bye, Queens Head 4 Crown 5, Royal Oak 5 Pateley Club 4. Table Royal Oak 30, Pateley Club 26, Star Club B 26, Queens Head 25, Crown 22, Star Club A 19, Half Moon 14