Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge

Pateley Bridge Bonfire Night is on Saturday 2nd November from 6pm at the Pateley Showground. There will be a torchlit procession at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. There is a 'best guy' competition and hot dogs, pulled pork & hot chocolate will be available. Entry by donation - suggested £4pp, £15 family. Organised by the Upper Nidderdale Scout Group by kind permission by the Nidderdale Agricultural Society. Sorry no sparklers allowed.

THE PUZZLE OF GOD. A Lecture series for atheists, agnostics and religious believers. The Series by Dr Peter Vardy continues at St.Cuthberts Church, Pateley Bridge on Wednesday evenings at 6.30 for 7.00pm. On 13th November, the topic is RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE - Tens of thousands of people across the world and through history and across the centuries have claimed to experience God. Do such claims provide good evidence for God’s existence and what alternative explanations can be provided for such claims?Dr. Peter Vardy is the former vice-principal of Heythrop College, the specialist Theology & Philosophy College of the University of London. He is the author or co-author of 18 books, has an honorary Doctorate for services to Religious Education and is an internationally recognised Philosopher