Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Pateley Bridge Bonfire Night is on Saturday 2nd November from 6pm at the Pateley Showground. There will be a torchlit procession at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. There is a 'best guy' competition and hot dogs, pulled pork & hot chocolate will be available. Entry by donation - suggested £4pp, £15 family. Organised by the Upper Nidderdale Scout Group by kind permission by the Nidderdale Agricultural Society. Sorry no sparklers allowed.

Darley Film Nights: Prepare for ghosts and other weird experiences to surprise you when you come to the Darley Memorial Hall film night to see Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in ‘A Haunting in Venice’. The film is set at Halloween, and you can see it the very next evening, on Friday 1st November. Doors open at 6.45 pm, and the main feature film starts at 7.30 pm (a local interest film will be shown from 6.50 to 7.20). Admission is £5 (£2 children) and you can pay at the door. Refreshments will be on sale before the main feature and during the interval. Further information from [email protected] or 07740 951046.