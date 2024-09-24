Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News
Pateley Bridge
CHURCH: Pimm’s and Praise at St. Michael and All Angels Church , Wilsill, HG3 5EF at 4pm on Sunday 29th September. Pimm’s and Praise is exactly what it says on the tin. It is an afternoon celebration of praise and worship. Come and enjoy a glass of Pimm’s, sing some well loved hymns and learn some new ones. The visiting guest speaker will be Rev’d Jean-Louis Pecher. We hope you will be able to join us for this service.
