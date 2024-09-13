Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free Defibrillator Training at Dacre Hartwith Village Hall on Saturday 21st September 10am - 12 noon. Coffee and cakes will be served too. Training will be provided by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They'll explain what happens when you call 999 and how to access a defibrillator, and how to do CPR.

Nidderdale Plus are looking for local businesses, charities and organisations to exhibit at their Health and Wellbeing Fair at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall on Saturday 5th October 10am - 3pm. Anyone interested should contact [email protected] or phone 01423 714953

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darley Film Nights. The Autumn Season of Film Nights at Darley Memorial Hall starts on Friday 22nd September, with Wonka, a perfect excuse to enjoy some chocolate. It depicts the early days of Willy Wonka as a chocolatier. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the title character, with an ensemble cast including Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

Darley Film

Prepare for ghosts and other weird experiences to surprise you when you come to the Darley Memorial Hall to see Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice. The film is set at Halloween, and you can see it the very next evening, on Friday 1st November.

Then, on Friday 29th November, Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson bring to life the true story of The Great Escaper, the story of the 90-year-old Royal Navy veteran who "broke out" of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France.

For all films, doors open at 6.45 pm, and the main feature film starts at 7.30 pm (a local interest film will be shown from 6.50 to 7.20). Admission is £5 (£2 children) and you can pay at the door. Refreshments will be on sale before the main feature and during the interval. Further information from [email protected] or 07740 951046.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall 200 Club. The results of the September draw are as follows: 1st prize, number 83; 2nd prize number 196; 3rd prize number 151; 4th prize number 29. The next draw will take place in December 2024. Thank you for your continued support.