Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News
Free Defibrillator Training at Dacre Hartwith Village Hall on Saturday 21st September 10am - 12 noon. Coffee and cakes will be served too. Training will be provided by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They'll explain what happens when you call 999 and how to access a defibrillator, and how to do CPR.
Nidderdale Plus are looking for local businesses, charities and organisations to exhibit at their Health and Wellbeing Fair at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall on Saturday 5th October 10am - 3pm. Anyone interested should contact [email protected] or phone 01423 714953
Darley Film Nights. The Autumn Season of Film Nights at Darley Memorial Hall starts on Friday 22nd September, with Wonka, a perfect excuse to enjoy some chocolate. It depicts the early days of Willy Wonka as a chocolatier. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the title character, with an ensemble cast including Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.
Prepare for ghosts and other weird experiences to surprise you when you come to the Darley Memorial Hall to see Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice. The film is set at Halloween, and you can see it the very next evening, on Friday 1st November.
Then, on Friday 29th November, Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson bring to life the true story of The Great Escaper, the story of the 90-year-old Royal Navy veteran who "broke out" of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France.
For all films, doors open at 6.45 pm, and the main feature film starts at 7.30 pm (a local interest film will be shown from 6.50 to 7.20). Admission is £5 (£2 children) and you can pay at the door. Refreshments will be on sale before the main feature and during the interval. Further information from [email protected] or 07740 951046.
Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall 200 Club. The results of the September draw are as follows: 1st prize, number 83; 2nd prize number 196; 3rd prize number 151; 4th prize number 29. The next draw will take place in December 2024. Thank you for your continued support.
