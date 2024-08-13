Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale:

Niddart: The actual trail commences on Friday 16th August. In Pateley Bridge, the Pateley Art Club will be exhibiting in St Cuthbert's School Hall and another independent ten exhibitors will be located in the Memorial Hall. You can find Gill Kirk in Kings Court, and many artists in Kings Street workshops including Joseph Hayton-sculptor, Katrina Brayshaw-photography, Fiona Mazza-ceramics and Moxon and Simm-jewellery. Afterwards you can visit artists on the High Street including Wildish - a new family of exhibitors, the Claire Baxter gallery, and Artful Arts for prints and framing. Please check online for all the venues in the dale at www.niddart.org.uk. All venues have brochures as well as Nidderdale Plus.