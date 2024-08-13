Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News
Niddart: The actual trail commences on Friday 16th August. In Pateley Bridge, the Pateley Art Club will be exhibiting in St Cuthbert's School Hall and another independent ten exhibitors will be located in the Memorial Hall. You can find Gill Kirk in Kings Court, and many artists in Kings Street workshops including Joseph Hayton-sculptor, Katrina Brayshaw-photography, Fiona Mazza-ceramics and Moxon and Simm-jewellery. Afterwards you can visit artists on the High Street including Wildish - a new family of exhibitors, the Claire Baxter gallery, and Artful Arts for prints and framing. Please check online for all the venues in the dale at www.niddart.org.uk. All venues have brochures as well as Nidderdale Plus.
THANK YOU: Ann Kent would like to thank G. Spain for opening her garden earlier this month. Those who attended thoroughly enjoyed the garden, music by Steve and Teresa and the stalls. The weather was an improvement upon last year, but alas not reflected in attendance, however we raised £230-00 towards our clock refurbishment. Thank you, one and all.
DRAW: The winners of the August Pateley Bridge Cricket Club draw are: £50 No 47 I Gray, £20.00 No 199 W Watson, £10.00 No 151 H Goldsbrough
NEWS: Please send your Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News to [email protected] .
