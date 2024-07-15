Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood news:

NIDDART: This year’s Niddart Trail commences online on 1st August with the actual exhibition commencing on Friday 16th August until the Bank Holiday Monday.

There are exhibitions from the top of the dale down through Pateley Bridge to Knaresborough, Harrogate and across to Blubberhouses and Kirkby Malzeard with all the villages in between, with varying venues including studios/churches/halls/galleries or even homes. The optional theme this year is ‘Emotions’ (wellbeing, happiness and togetherness). It has a wide remit, be it atmospheric landscapes, joyous occasions, sadness, or the elation of winning a prize/race or a local show class.

The Niddart trail attracts all age groups and abilities including Henshaws and Horticap students who are mounting an exhibition. Locally in Pateley Bridge, at No.6 studio Katrina Brayshaw will be exhibiting her ‘Fleeting moments’ remote landscape photography. Other venues exhibiting in Pateley Bridge include Claire Baxter gallery, new venue ‘Wildish’ coffee shop where Oscar, Danny, Nell and Johnny are exhibiting, the Kings Court gallery and the artists in the Kings Street workshops.

Nidd Art Trail

They all look forward to welcoming you and for more details please go to www.niddart.org.uk. Brochures with venue and artist details will be available from August, so you will be able to plan your excursions to visit a wealth of local talent.

THANKS: Ann Kent would like to thank all who abseiled, sponsored, and purchased refreshments at the recent Holy Trinity Church fundraising event. "We have reached a total of £2.8k to date, with still some sponsorship trickling in. A marvellous effort towards the internal decoration and clock refurbishment. We have scheduled the decoration project for autumn.Thank you to everyone."

DRAW: The Pateley Bridge Cricket Club 200 Club results as follows: £50.00 No.69 B Spence, £20.00 No.90 I Hardcastle, £10.00 No 180 L Walker.

PET SERVICE: St Chad’s, Middlesmoor Pet Service is on Sunday 21st July at 2.30pm. They will thank God for the love and friendship we share with our pets and animals. No pet too big or too small. If your pet is shy then why not bring a photograph of them along. You don’t need a pet to come along, just come and enjoy the fun, faith and fellowship at St Chad’s, Middlesmoor, the Church with the view.

MUSIC: Throughout summer there will be a band playing on the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge on Sunday’s between 2pm and 4pm. Admission is free, though a collection is taken to help with the band’s expenses. On Sunday 28th July, the Woodside Big Band are playing. Please go along and support – why not take a picnic and enjoy the music on a sunny summer’s afternoon.

OPEN GARDEN: At Orchard House, Dacre Banks on Saturday 3rd August 1pm-5pm courtesy of G. Spain. All are welcome to visit this beautiful garden. Be serenaded by 'Steve and Teresa' whilst enjoying your picnic. Have a go at a garden game or purchase goodies at a stall. We look forward to welcoming you. £5 entry p.p. BYO picnic.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Cuthbert’s on Saturday 3rd August 10am - 12 noon. Entry is £3 to include tea, coffee & biscuits. There is usually a raffle and a cake stall. Come and help or come and meet old friends and make new ones.

NEWS: Please send your Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News to [email protected].