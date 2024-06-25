Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood news
and live on Freeview channel 276
GARDEN PARTY: The annual Wath Chapel Garden Party is to be held this year on Sunday 30th June from 2pm to 4pm in the garden adjacent to the Chapel. There will be the usual attractions, tombola, bargain books, the cake stall, bric-a-brac and plant stall. We will have live music from Alan and his accordion. Entrance charge includes cake and unlimited tea and coffee. Come along and enjoy a traditional Chapel Garden Party in amongst the beautiful surroundings of Wath, near Pateley Bridge.
CLUB DRAW: The Pateley Bridge Cricket Club May 200 Club draw results are: £50.00 No.122 L Simpson, £20.00 No.14 J Weatherhead, £10.00 No.42 J Hardcastle.
MUSIC: Throughout summer there will be a band playing on the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge on Sunday’s between 2pm and 4pm. Admission is free, though a collection is taken to help with the band’s expenses. On Sunday 7th July, the White Rose Concert Band are playing. Please go along and support – why not take a picnic and enjoy the music on a sunny summer’s afternoon.
NEWS: Please send your Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News to [email protected].