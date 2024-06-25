Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Volunteer stewards needed in Nidderdale

CAN YOU HELP?: URGENT CALL FOR NEW VOLUNTEER STEWARDS at the Nidderdale Museum. By becoming a volunteer steward, you’ll make a real difference to keeping the museum open regularly over the summer, bringing the rich history of Nidderdale alive for more and more people. To do this they need more volunteers to ensure the Museum is open everyday. It is a great opportunity to join the team of volunteers. Volunteering is enjoyable, easy and flexible and can take as little time as one afternoon a month, or several afternoons if you wish. Volunteers will have full training and join a friendly team. They have monthly socials, the museum is part of the pink pass scheme for volunteers and there is tea or coffee whilst you are on duty. If you’re interested, do please get in touch now on [email protected] or 01423 711225.