Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood Column

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale neighbourhood news column:

The annual Wath Chapel Garden Party is to be held this year on Sunday 30th June from 2pm to 4pm in the garden adjacent to the Chapel. There will be the usual attractions, tombola, bargain books, the cake stall, bric-a-brac and plant stall. We will have live music from Alan and his accordion. Entrance charge includes cake and unlimited tea and coffee. Come along and enjoy a traditional Chapel Garden Party in amongst the beautiful surroundings of Wath.

The Pateley Bridge Cricket Club May 200 Club draw results are: £50.00 No.122 L Simpson, £20.00 No.14 J Weatherhead, £10.00 No.42 J Hardcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout summer there will be a band playing on the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge on Sunday’s between 2pm and 4pm. Admission is free, though a collection is taken to help with the band’s expenses. On Sunday 7th July, the White Rose Concert Band are playing. Please go along and support – why not take a picnic and enjoy the music on a sunny summer’s afternoon.