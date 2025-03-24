Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

This year it celebrates its 50th birthday after being founded in 1975 by a group of local amateur enthusiasts who wanted to preserve and display traditional ways of life in Nidderdale. They gradually built up an enormous and important collection of over 30,000 items covering all different aspects of ordinary people’s lives. The displays cover themes such as Farming, Law and Order, The World Wars, Poverty and the Workhouse, Railways, Local Industries and many more. You’ll also find a pub snug, a Victorian schoolroom, a complete Cobblers shop, a Courtroom, and even a mine tunnel. It is all housed in a historic old workhouse in Pateley Bridge. It all makes a great day out with visitors leaving comments such as “This is fabulous; a genuine cornucopia”, “So much to see, I could spend hours”, and even “I’m no museum junky but this place was brilliant”. And it is still entirely volunteer-run today, welcoming both visitors and researchers.