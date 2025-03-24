Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood
Nidderdale Museum celebrates 50th birthday weekend with 50% off (weekend of 5 & 6 April)
The award-winning Nidderdale Museum brings to life the rich heritage of the Dale with a huge display encompassing 13 themed exhibition spaces, 15 life-size re-creations, videos, a children's trail....and so much more. Online reviews place it in the top 10% of all museums.
This year it celebrates its 50th birthday after being founded in 1975 by a group of local amateur enthusiasts who wanted to preserve and display traditional ways of life in Nidderdale. They gradually built up an enormous and important collection of over 30,000 items covering all different aspects of ordinary people’s lives. The displays cover themes such as Farming, Law and Order, The World Wars, Poverty and the Workhouse, Railways, Local Industries and many more. You’ll also find a pub snug, a Victorian schoolroom, a complete Cobblers shop, a Courtroom, and even a mine tunnel. It is all housed in a historic old workhouse in Pateley Bridge. It all makes a great day out with visitors leaving comments such as “This is fabulous; a genuine cornucopia”, “So much to see, I could spend hours”, and even “I’m no museum junky but this place was brilliant”. And it is still entirely volunteer-run today, welcoming both visitors and researchers.
As part of the 50th birthday celebrations, entry during the weekend of 5th and 6th of April will be 50% off. Adult admission will be just £2.50 instead of the usual £5, whilst children under 16 are free. The museum will be open from 1.30 - 4.30pm.
Nidderdale Museum is located at the top of King St in Pateley Bridge, HG3 5LE. Regular opening hours from April to October are Tuesday to Sunday (plus bank holidays), 1.30 - 4.30pm.