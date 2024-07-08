Painting a Supreme Sheep Champion
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winning sheep, a Suffolk, owned by Tom Boden, was awarded the overall Supreme Sheep Champion in 2023.
Janette has a long association with the Show, as her parents, Rob and Beryl Andrews, were stewards in the Hives and Honey section for nearly 30 years. Janette takes her inspiration from the the Yorkshire Landscape, painting in oils on canvas.
She said:
" Painting this beautiful golden Suffolk has been a real pleasure, creating the texture of the wool, and the subtlety of colours, which ranged from golden tones of yellow to dark prussian blues. I wanted to capture the sturdiness and strength in its body, and show its presence in its stance, a real champions' pose. "
This painting is proudly on its way to be displayed by the owners in Stockport, before a new Champion Sheep is announced at this years' Great Yorkshire Show.
Janette can be contacted for commissions for animals and landscapes via her website janettehillarty.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.