Outdoor fun for all the family in Harrogate

An event to encourage people to play outside and explore the outdoors will be hosted by premium housebuilder Redrow on Saturday, September 6.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free-to-attend event held at Redrow’s Kinglsey Manor development will include giant garden games and local sweet delights from an ice cream trike.

The event is open to both residents on the development and those living in the surrounding area and will be held from 11am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, includes a swathe of green space and a play area, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments and into the town centre. The open space will be available for all to enjoy on the day.

An aerial view of Kingsley Manor

Redrow’s commitment to play comes following research of over 2,000 parents from across the country, including 500 parents with children who have physical disabilities. It reveals that half of parents of children with disabilities say their child is excluded from playgrounds due to accessibility issues. As a result, 51% say they are relying more on screens because there are not enough suitable outdoor play areas nearby.

These insights fuel Barratt Redrow’s mission to ensure children of all abilities and backgrounds can access safe, exciting outdoor spaces close to home, and is why the housebuilder has made a new commitment to create inclusive and accessible play areas as standard at its developments.

As part of Barratt Redrow, the UK’s biggest housebuilder, the initiative could deliver up to 100 new inclusive play areas for parents and children to enjoy across the country each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nationwide campaign encouraging families to get outside and spend more time playing this summer is headed up by mum of three and neurodiversity campaigner Christine McGuinness to highlight the challenges that neurodiverse and disabled children face.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Inclusive and accessible play should be the standard, not the exception and our belief at Redrow is that when we build with all children in mind, we can create places that work better for everyone. Our new commitment will help more children safely and confidently enjoy the freedom, fun and benefits of outdoor play.

“To celebrate our new ongoing commitment, we look forward to welcoming the community down to Kingsley Manor for what will be a fun-filled day for all the family.”

For further information call 01423 205414 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor