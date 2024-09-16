Our new and improved Café is now open!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you have visited Harrogate District Hospital recently, you may have noticed that our Café at the main entrance to the site has been undergoing a refurbishment. We are delighted to announce that we are now, once again, open for business!

Our Café has been in place on the hospital site for many years and has been something that we have been keen to upgrade, particularly since the refurbishment of our Herriots Restaurant in 2022. It is our aim to be able to provide quality and delicious food items for anyone visiting our site, with a versatile and flexible service and we are proud to say that this vision is now coming to fruition.

As part of our modernisation strategy, we have been able to invest in updated equipment to enable us to provide a freshly cooked service, thereby improving quality of service and also reducing wastage.

Our new Café includes a fantastic breakfast offering, featuring staple items such as bacon sandwiches but also new options, including breakfast sandwiches and delicious omelettes. We are now working with new suppliers, allowing us to introduce new ranges such as ready to eat hot foods and healthier selections, such as overnight oats, fresh fruit smoothies, sushi selections and a delicious range of sandwiches and jacket potato options.

Visit Liv and our team in the Cafe Bistro

We have also introduced new meal deal options, which we hope will prove popular, including our new Cream Tea offer and will also be offering a selection of evening meals, between 5.30pm to 7pm, during our extended opening hours.

Our Café décor has also had an upgrade, with a new kitchen layout to allow for greater efficiency, and additional seating is also on the horizon, as well as adding digital screens to clearly display our menu options.

We are continuing to review and improve our service, including a new ticketed service system, which we are confident will enable an increasingly speedy and efficient customer service strategy.

Alongside our extensive upgrades, we have also maintained our most popular elements, including our gourmet coffee ranges and delicious sweet treats.

We also collate customer feedback, via our online survey and would be delighted if any of our Café customers could complete this to ensure that we continue to meet our customer needs. We recognise that, for most of our customers, a visit to our site is usually accompanied by some level of stress, whether it be a personal appointment, or visiting a loved one, and we are keen to ensure that our catering services can provide some level of comfort during these difficult times. Visitors to our Café will be able to access our survey and we appreciate your constructive feedback to ensure that we meet this goal.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].