Opticians sponsor grassroot netball team £1,000

Specsavers Harrogate has sponsored the local netball team, Harrogate Spartans with a donation of over £1,000 for brand-new kits for both the ladies' and junior teams.

The team supports local clubs because they understand that grassroot communities are an important part of local life. They equip individuals with a space where they can grow and nurture their talents.

Harrogate Spartans recently established its first-ever junior team to ensure young players could continue to enjoy the sport after their previous arrangements changed.

However, with no funding in place, the club relied on the dedication of parents and volunteers to make it happen. With the sponsorship from Specsavers Harrogate the new dresses have given both teams a fresh look and a renewed sense of identity, something which will enhance their presence in upcoming competitions.

Sara Smith, team manager of the Harrogate Spartans, comments: “We can't thank Specsavers Harrogate enough for their generous support. Their sponsorship came at a time when we were working hard to set up our junior team and needed the extra help to give all our players, young and old, a fresh start.

“The new dresses have made a huge difference, they have allowed us to create a new identity, allowing us to all feel united as a team, and confident on the courts – we’re proud to represent Specsavers Harrogate.

“Their role in helping the local community is well-known, and on a personal level their work helped to save my mother’s life, after a melanoma was detected at a routine eye appointment – I wear my new dress with pride."

Caroline Sullivan, optometrist director at Specsavers Harrogate, comments: “We were delighted to support the Harrogate Spartans when we learnt they required new kits.

“At Specsavers Harrogate, we value the work that local sports teams bring to our community, offering individuals an environment they can learn about team work, whilst being able to thrive and grow.

“Grassroots initiatives like this are vital to our community, and we're proud to play a part in keeping them going. We're looking forward to watching the new junior team grow. As a local business, it’s important to us that we give back to the community in ways that truly matter."

