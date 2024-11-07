Opticians raise over £1K for Breast Cancer Now

A dedicated optical team from Specsavers home visits team in York has raised over £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now through a variety of fundraising initiatives.

The team set themselves a month-long fundraising challenge as the charity is close to their hearts, with many customers and team members having been affected by the disease. One of the directors is currently battling breast cancer and has received support from Breast Cancer Now throughout her journey.

At the end of October, the team completed their fundraising with an 11 mile hike across Robin Hood’s Bay to Sandsend, a picturesque route across North Yorkshire’s coast and down Whitby’s famous 199 steps – which they completed in 4hrs and 20 minutes.

The optical team kicked off October by hosting a pink themed bake sale in their office space, which raised over £275.

Emma Donnelly, manager and dispenser at Specsavers’ York home visit team, says: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to have surpassed our original target of £800. I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team, and we’re beyond grateful to our loved ones and the local community who supported us every step of the way.

‘Knowing our donation will go directly to cancer research and support people currently undergoing treatment makes our accomplishment even more meaningful. The walk was especially close to my heart, as it marked 18 years since my mum lost her battle with breast cancer. I know she’d be so proud of what we’ve achieved, and every blister was worth it! I’m already thinking about what we can do for 2025 — and with everyone’s support, I’m confident we’ll beat this year’s donation.’

If you’d like to show your support to the York Specsavers home visit team, donations are welcomed via the link to their Just Giving page, here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkdomi

For more information about Specsavers’ York home visits team, call 01904 946748 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests