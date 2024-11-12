Opticians' Halloween Fun Day tests 95 kids, providing over a third with glasses

The Halloween Fun Day at Ripon Specsavers was a big success. During the event, 95 children were tested and a winner was announced for the costume competition.

Over a third of children who were tested went home with a new pair of glasses, ready for the school term.

Children showed up in their best Halloween costumes for a chance to win a £50 voucher to explore the wonderful world of books at Little Ripon Bookshop. Alfie who came to the store dressed as a ferocious dragon wowed the team and went home the winner.

Alfie, the winner of the costume contest enjoying the Creepy Colouring Corner in-store

Alongside the costume contest, kids enjoyed a visit to the Creepy Colouring Corner, where they could bring their favourite spooky characters to life while waiting for their eye test – a fantastic way to keep them busy and add an extra touch of Halloween magic to their day.

The optical team wanted to ensure that the children visiting didn’t have a scary experience. For some children, a healthcare environment can be daunting, they wanted to make it a fun and memorable experience during the half-term.

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, said: ‘It was incredible to see so many children in their amazing costumes – huge congratulations to Alfie who won the contest, and to all the children who took part.

‘We’re so proud of how our fun day went and knowing that we helped over a third of the kids tested to find the right glasses is such a wonderful feeling. Getting the correct prescription can significantly boost a child’s confidence, allowing them to engage better in school and their everyday. We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon, and we hope we’ve made visiting any healthcare environment a little less daunting for the kids of Ripon.’

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Ripon, including OCT scans, head to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripon or call on 01765 694 777.