Ohana Charity: Supporting local SEND Families

At the end of June, we celebrated Small Charity Week, a celebration of the vital role small charities play in our communities. This year’s campaign shone a spotlight on financial resilience, recognising the incredible efforts of small charities to keep delivering, even as costs rise and funding falls.

Small Charity Week is not only a chance to say thank you to charity teams, but also an opportunity to raise awareness of their vital work and the importance of supporting them, so they will be there for us, our family and friends when we may need a little extra help.

The impact of small charities is even greater when they work together, which is what our Connecting Ripon Network is all about, sharing knowledge, ideas and opportunities. In this column, we feature new initiatives, local charities and opportunities to get involved. This month we’re shining a spotlight on Ohana Charity.

Families of children with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND) often face unique challenges, and that’s where Ohana steps in. Based in Ripon, Ohana is a local charity dedicated to supporting families through inclusive clubs, social events, and safe spaces where both children and parents/carers feel understood and welcomed.

Founded with a vision to create community, Ohana runs a variety of regular activities aimed at children, young people, and parents/carers. Every Saturday morning from 10am - 12pm, the Play Club (for ages 0–11) takes place at Ripon Community House. This relaxed and inclusive group allows children to play and socialise, giving parents the opportunity to chat, connect, and feel supported over tea or coffee.

At the same time, the Teen Club (for ages 11–17) meets at The Bungalow, Outwood Academy, Greystones. It offers young people a chance to build confidence, make friends, and enjoy a variety of activities in a safe and supportive environment tailored to their needs.

Ohana also recognises how vital it is for parents/carers to have their own support network. That’s why the charity hosts monthly Parent/CarerSupport Meetings in both Ripon and Harrogate. These gatherings provide a friendly space to share experiences, seek advice, and connect with others on similar journeys.

Ohana is powered by a small, passionate team and a growing group of volunteers. The charity has been working with HADCA’s Power of 10 project and is proud to have welcomed young volunteers through the programme. Ohana is always looking for more helping hands, whether it’s for a one-off event or regular hours, volunteers are warmly welcomed.

“Our aim is to make sure no family feels alone,” says Danielle Hamilton, Project Coordinator. “Whether it's a parent seeking connection or a child looking for a place to belong, Ohana is here to help.”

New clubs and events are launching soon. All updates can be found on Ohana’s website and social media. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.ohanacharity.co.uk or email [email protected].

Ohana means family – and at this local charity, family truly comes first.