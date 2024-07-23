Oatlands community

By Jen DeningContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Holiday news for Oatlands:

HOLIDAY CLUB: St Mark's church is holding a holiday club " Paradise Beach" for primary aged children on Wednesday August 28- Friday 30. 10am-12.30pm. Join us for three mornings packed with games, worship, crafts, drama, teaching and treats.

EVENTS: Oatlands Community Centre has lots going on too. See https://harrogate.mylifepool.co.uk/events/ My life pool events are open to the public, but non members play a little more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FOR CHILDREN: Harrogate Mumbler has a list of activities throughout Harrogate. See https://harrogate.mumbler.co.uk/days-out/

HARLOW CARR: For what's happening at Harlow Carr see: https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/summer-holidays

Related topics:Harrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.