North Yorkshire woman wins £600 on the free online lottery, Pick My Postcode

"It could be you!" says winner Gill after scooping the prize just when she needed it most.

Gill Burton, 43, a financial analyst from Gargrave in North Yorkshire, won £639.56 for free on the online lottery, Pick My Postcode!

Pick My Postcode is a free online lottery funded by adverts, like a free newspaper or TV channel. So far, it has given away 2.9 million pounds to its lucky winning members, including bonus. The ‘Bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers.

Gill first joined Pick My Postcode in 2023, after hearing it described as a "fun competition" by Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert website. Gill checked the site daily for two years, until she was lucky enough to see that her postcode was picked. She said: “Its amazing, I never thought I would win, although I religiously check.” The Main Draw had not been claimed the previous six days, and had rolled over to a total of £1200. One of Gill’s neighbours also claimed and so they split the winnings. Alongside Gill’s bonus of £39.56, she won £639.56 completely for free.

Pick My Postcode Winner: Gill Burton

When asked how it felt to win, Gill said: “I've just been made redundant as my company closed, so this win is perfect timing! It will give me another couple of weeks of breathing room while job hunting.”

She went on to say that if her job search is successful and she has any winnings left over it will go towards a much deserved holiday.

When asked what advice she’d give to members who hadn’t yet won, she said: "It's amazing, I never thought I would win, but it just goes to show, it could be you!”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Since 2011, the residents of North Yorkshire have won a total of £32,736.42 completely for free.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information— we just give prizes, pure and simple. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email. Gill’s win proves that checking Pick My Postcode takes only seconds but could make a huge difference. Join thousands of members who check daily and start growing your own bonus today!