North Yorkshire Lord Lieutenant hails Tadcaster charity

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, has paid tribute to an award-winning Tadcaster-based charity.

Mrs Ropner said that to win the the King’s Award for Voluntary Service was a major achievement.

Presenting the award at a ceremony on Tuesday to Ian and Katrina Talbot from the Tadcaster Volunteer Community Support Association (TVCSA), Mrs Ropner said the honour was only given to the most outstanding charities who had to meet strict eligibility criteria.

She said the charity has played an outstanding community role for over 35 years, including taking elderly and infirm people who cannot use public transport to medical appointments and shopping trips.

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, with TVCSA volunteers at the award-giving ceremony on Tuesday

It is estimated that volunteer drivers have completed 135,000 such journeys since the charity was formed. This, together with the volunteers who run the affordable charity shop and its other community support work made the TVCSA stand out.

"We are deeply honoured and grateful to receive royal recognition," Mr Talbot said. "and would like to thank Mrs Ropner for coming to the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster to present the award to us.

"Receiving it it will add to our determination to help individuals enjoy a better independent quality of life.”

Countless people in Tadcaster and the surrounding area have benefited from services provided by the TVCSA, including its social food programme.

The TVCSA award citation

“We are simply a stepping stone that enables people to regain confidence and self-esteem,” Mr Talbot said.

He and his wife Katrina received the award on Tuesday at a lunch attended by numerous TVCSA volunteers.

“It is a privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation and to be able to accept it on behalf of our team of outstanding volunteers,” he said.