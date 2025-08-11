North & West Yorkshire Rock Choir Hit the Right Note in Edinburgh

Rock Choir Members from North and West Yorkshire have returned home on a high after taking to the stage at this year’s world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

For many, it was their first time performing in such a major event - a huge personal milestone. After travelling nearly 200 miles, overcoming nerves, and stepping into a brand-new setting, they delivered a confident, uplifting performance that perfectly reflected what Rock Choir offers: once-in-a-lifetime experiences, a powerful sense of community, and the chance to be part of something genuinely life-enhancing.

Ripon, Wetherby, Harrogate, Northallerton, Thirsk and Darlington Rock Choir were among 40 choirs from across the UK, made up of nearly 2,400 Rock Choir Members in total.

They were among 40 choirs from across the UK, made up of nearly 2,400 Rock Choir Members in total. Together, they received an overwhelming reaction from the audiences at the iconic Space Triplex and also Scotland’s own beer palace, Brewhemia, performing over 23 incredible nights throughout August in Scotland’s historical city.

Rock Choir outside Edinburgh Fringe venue

This is the 6th year Rock Choir has performed at the festival and it has proudly earned ‘Sell-Out Show’ Laurels from the Fringe Society - a true mark of public enthusiasm and consistent high quality. The shows offered audiences the chance to experience a dynamic and uplifting performance, featuring chart-topping pop, rock, and contemporary hits, all delivered with Rock Choir’s signature passion and community spirit.

Each choir took to the stage for a 45 minute set. With two different choirs performing each night, the festival provided a unique platform for hundreds of singers to shine under the bright lights of Edinburgh.

Rock Choir Leader, Flo Glen said, “Our day at the Fringe was an unforgettable whirlwind day! Performing at the iconic venue Brewhemia with the wraparound balconies was incredible and our evening show was a really intimate and special experience. It was exciting being part of the buzz in the city and our evening show was the best I think my choirs have ever sung! I couldn't be more proud! While we were in Edinburgh, Storm Floris hit - so instead of performing at the Dome, we all gathered in Brewhemia, where three Rock Choir Leaders conducted from different spots around the room. With our huge 90-member choir filling the space, the energy was incredible!"

The setlist featured smash-hit songs from across the decades, all arranged in Rock Choir’s signature style to breathe new life into some of the nation’s most-loved tracks. Designed to uplift, inspire and emotionally connect, the performance was filled with powerful moments - from soaring harmonies to goosebump-inducing crescendos, creating a deeply moving and joy-filled experience for everyone in the room.

